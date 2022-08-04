2 new VA clinics coming to Copperas Cove, Killeen

“Not only will these new VA clinics in Copperas Cove and Killeen offer primary care, but also women’s health services for our growing number of women Veterans.”

Two new VA clinics are coming to Copperas Cove and Killeen, joining the Central Texas VA Health Care System, according to a news release on Thursday.

“We are excited to offer Veterans primary health care options closer to where they live,” said Executive Director Michael Kiefer, Central Texas VA Health Care System. “Not only will these new VA clinics in Copperas Cove and Killeen offer primary care, but also women’s health services for our growing number of women Veterans.”

The Copperas Cove location will be at 336 Town Square and the one in Killeen will be at 1001 East Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 401. Both are scheduled to open this fall.

“These new clinics were recently approved by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs as part of a nationwide effort to provide expanded health care to our nation’s Veterans,” said Kiefer.