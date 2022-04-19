1st annual 'Sounds of Salado' rock festival to raise money for tornado victims

From April 23 and April 24, the first annual rock festival will 11 bands, including Austin favorites White Denim and San Francisco's The Stone Foxes.

SALADO, Texas — A rock and roll festival is coming to Salado this weekend to help raise money for the tornado victims in the area.

The festival, dubbed "Sounds Over Salado," is happening over the span of two days -- April 23 and April 24 -- and will feature 11 bands, including Austin favorites White Denim (headlining Saturday) and San Francisco's The Stone Foxes (headlining Sunday).

It is set to take place at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. starting at 11 a.m. on both days. There will also be plenty of food trucks.

Money raised from ticket sales will go to the tornado victims, according to a news release. Tickets start at $45 for a general admission day pass, but you can get a general admission weekend pass for $75. VIP tickets are $100 a day or $175 for the weekend.

Day-of tickets will be priced higher, starting at $60.

Organizers Stephen Clarke and Radio Milk were initially planning to host the concert to help highlight Salado's rich history, businesses and spirit. But now, after the devastating EF-3 tornado struck the area on April 12, destroying 76 structures, Clarke says, "the mantra of ‘Sounds Over Salado’ is still the same, but now in a much more important way."

"So many people have been affected by this tornado — including myself — that helping this town recover is now at the forefront,” he said.

In a news release, Clarke said his family ranch in Salado that they've owned since 1905 took a direct hit from the tornado.

"It literally swept across the entirety of the ranch. We lost multiple structures, including the chapel where I had my father laid to rest...so this whole thing is pretty surreal," he said.

The other nine bands set to play are:

Saturday: Better Strangers, the Miami band featuring Phil Collin’s son Nic, Neal Francis, GoFever, Lo Talker, Zach Person

Sunday: Sound Bath featuring Walker Lukens, followed by Raze Regal with James Petralli, Moving Panoramas, Walker Lukens

“We are happy to be able to give the area not only monetary contributions through ticket sales, but an escape," Clarke said.

‘Sounds Over Salado’ will also donate a share of proceeds to the Salado Fire Department.