'We really need the community's help' | Temple Police Chief, community responds to recent apartment shootout

"We really need the community's help and assistance to investigate this type of crime," said Reynolds.



Doree Collins is the Executive Director of the Un-included Club in Temple. She was fearful when she saw the video.



"Those young men who were shooting at each other obviously don’t value their lives or other lives,” said Collins. “But I don’t think that has to be the end of the story."



Collins said that is why the Un-Included Club empowers young people to be leaders in the community.



"We are really big about building relationships with young men just like we saw in the video,” said Collins. “We need to understand what is driving them. If they are in the mindset that they don’t care about themselves or others, I need to figure out why."



Temple Police is reminding you to properly secure your firearms so that they don't end up in the wrong hands.



"Many times, unfortunately, burglaries occur and weapons are taken from vehicles that are left unlocked," said Reynolds.



If you know anything about the shooters in the video, you are asked to contact Temple Police or Bell County Crime Stoppers.