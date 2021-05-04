Baylor's Mark Vital signs with agency founded by Lil' Wayne

Vital declared for the draft shortly after the Bears celebrated their 2021 national championship.

WACO, Texas — Baylor forward Mark Vital has now signed with an agent ahead of this summer's NBA Draft.

Tuesday, rapper Lil' Wayne announced on Twitter his sports agency, Young Money APAA, had signed the former Baylor "glue guy" as a client.

Welcoming the 2021 national champion @markvitaljr to the #YMAPAA fam!!! 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/2yMvdotl85 — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) May 4, 2021

Vital averaged 5.6 points per game in his final season at Baylor with 6.7 rebounds per game as a fifth-year senior.

Of the four Baylor Bears to declare for the 2021 NBA Draft, Vital is the third to sign or announce intentions to sign with an agent after guards Davion Mitchell and MaCio Teague.