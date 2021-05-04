Baylor's Mark Vital signs with agency founded by Lil' Wayne

WACO, Texas — Baylor forward Mark Vital has now signed with an agent ahead of this summer's NBA Draft.
Tuesday, rapper Lil' Wayne announced on Twitter his sports agency, Young Money APAA, had signed the former Baylor "glue guy" as a client.
Vital averaged 5.6 points per game in his final season at Baylor with 6.7 rebounds per game as a fifth-year senior.
Of the four Baylor Bears to declare for the 2021 NBA Draft, Vital is the third to sign or announce intentions to sign with an agent after guards Davion Mitchell and MaCio Teague.
The draft combine is scheduled for June 21-27, the lottery June 22 and the draft July 29.