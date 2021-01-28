Baylor rolls past K-State to improve to 15-0

Next up for the 15-0 Bears, a visit from Auburn for the Big12/SEC Challenge. Tip-off is set for Saturday at 3 p.m.

WACO, Texas — The No. 2 Bears welcomed Kansas State to the Ferrell Center on Wednesday night, the second meeting between the two teams this season.

Baylor gave up 2 points early then went on an 18-0 run that ended with just over 13 minutes left in the first half. They went on to dominate offensively beating K-State 107-59.

At the half Baylor was up 54 to 26, with Jared Butler leading offensively with 13 points.

The Bears finished shooting 61% from beyond the arch, with Davion Mitchell hitting 7 three-pointers finishing with 31 points. Three other Bears also finished in double figures Butler (13), Teague (18) and Matthew Mayer (10).

Baylor outscored the Wildcats 44-22 in the paint and forced 21 turnovers.

