Baylor's Didi Richards named to Defensive Player of the Year watch list

Richards is the reigning winner of the award and is getting noticed, again.

WACO, Texas — Baylor's top defender is getting noticed nationally as the reigning winner of one of women's college basketball's top awards.

Lady Bear Guard Didi Richards was named Tuesday to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award's watch list. The award is given by the Atlanta Tip-off Club.

Richards is the reigning winner of the award, winning it in the coronavirus-shortened 2019-20 season after holding her opponents to 26.2% shooting.

This season, the senior is averaging 1.7 steals per game and keeping her defensive assignments to 32.9% shooting, according to Synergy.

This all comes after a collision in preseason practice sent Richards to the hospital with a Spinal Cord Injury without Radiographic Abnormality and held her out of Baylor's season opener. She returned to action just 38 days removed from her injury.

Also on the watch list:

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Veronica Burton, Northwestern

Kate Cain, Nebraska

Charli Collier, Texas

Elissa Cunane, NC State

Arella Guirantes, Rutgers

Sara Hamson, BYU

N'dea Jones, Texas A&M

Natasha Mack, Oklahoma State

Aari McDonald, Arizona

Nancy Mulkey, Rice

Olivia Nelson-Ododa, UConn

Chasity Patterson, Kentucky

Sage Stobbart, UC Davis