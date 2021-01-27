The Lady Bears dominate TCU at home

Baylor rolled past TCU on Tuesday night, improving to 11-2 on the season with a 82-49 win.

WACO, Texas — The No. 9 Lady Bears took on TCU at the Ferrell Center on Tuesday night. This was the second time these two teams have faced off this month. In the first meeting on January 2, both the Lady Bears and the Horned Frogs were without their head coaches due to COVID-19 contact tracing.

Baylor improved to 11-2 on the season with a win over TCU 82-49. This win marks the program's 42nd against the Horned Frogs.

After one quarter, Baylor led TCU 23-13 and shot 77% from the floor through the first 10 minutes of play. At the break, Baylor led 36-23 with Moon Ursin already scoring in double figures with 13 points. She went 6 of 8 from the floor after 20 minutes and was lights out from mid-range.

At the end of the third quarter, Baylor led 60-35 and dominated TCU in the paint through 30 minutes of play 40-16. The Lady Bears went 0-6 from beyond the arc through 3 quarters.

Sarah Andrews hit the Lady Bears' first three-pointer of the night, extending their lead to 63-35.

Ursin finished with a game-high 21 points, followed by Smith and Andrews with 18. Smith had a career-high 16 rebound, in her fifth double-double in the last 6 games. Baylor finished shooting 49% from the floor and 4 of 14 from three, all four made by Andrews.

Next up for the 11-2 Lady Bears they will travel to take on Iowa State on Sunday, tip-off is set for 3 p.m.