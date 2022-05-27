x
Baylor's Mayer announces transfer to Illinois for final season

Mayer, an Austin native, averaged 9.8 points as a senior at Baylor.
Credit: AP
Baylor guard Matthew Mayer (24) drives around Arkansas guard Moses Moody (5) during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

WACO, Texas — A now-former Baylor player is headed to the Big Ten.

Friday, former Baylor forward Matthew Mayer announced he will transfer to Illinois for his final season of eligibility on his Instagram page.

Mayer averaged 9.8 points and 5.0 rebounds in 22.8 minutes per game during his final season at Baylor.

He tied a season-high 22 points in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Norfolk State.

Mayer has declared for the 2021 and 2022 NBA Drafts before withdrawing to return to college both years.

