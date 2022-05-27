Baylor's Mayer announces transfer to Illinois for final season

Mayer, an Austin native, averaged 9.8 points as a senior at Baylor.

WACO, Texas — A now-former Baylor player is headed to the Big Ten.

Friday, former Baylor forward Matthew Mayer announced he will transfer to Illinois for his final season of eligibility on his Instagram page.

Mayer averaged 9.8 points and 5.0 rebounds in 22.8 minutes per game during his final season at Baylor.

He tied a season-high 22 points in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Norfolk State.