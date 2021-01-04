Baylor's Mitchell awarded 2021 Lefty Driesell National Defensive Player of the year

Baylor University’s Davion Mitchell is the recipient of the 2021 Lefty Driesell award

WACO, Texas — Baylor University’s Davion Mitchell is the recipient of the 2021 Lefty Driesell award.

“It’s simple. Davion Mitchell is the best on-ball defender in college basketball and it’s really not even close,” Vice President of CollegeInsider.com Angela Lento said. “The young man they call “Off Night” is special.”

The 6-foot-2 junior earned the nickname “Off Night,” because the player he guards almost always has an off night.

Mitchell is from Hinesville, GA. He ranked second in the Big 12 in steals with 2.0 per contest. He led the conference in assists (5.4/game) and field goal percentage (.521), ranks second in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.07), seventh in 3-pointers made (2.3/game) and 12th in scoring (32.8).

Mitchell was also named an All-America Third Team honoree by the AP, NABC and Sporting news. He is the first player in program history named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

The Lefty Driesell Award is presented annually to the top defensive player in Division I basketball. It is named in honor of legendary former coach Driesell who won 786 games in 41 years at Davidson, Maryland, James Madison and Georgia State. He ranks eighth on the NCAA career Division I coaches victories list and his teams at each stop were known for playing tenacious defense.

From 1969-1986 at Maryland, Driesell's teams posted a 348-159 record, won two Atlantic Coast Conference regular season titles and one tournament title. Driesell also led Davidson, Georgia State and James Madison to the NCAA tournament, making him one of three coaches to reach the NCAAs with four different programs.

His teams won a total of 16 regular season championships and six tournament championships.

2020-21 Lefty Driesell Defensive All-America Team:

Jose Alvarado 6-0 Sr. Georgia Tech

Theo Akwuba 6-11 Jr. Louisiana

Fardaws Aimaq 6-11 So. Utah Valley

Charles Bassey 6-11 Jr. Western Kentucky

Flynn Cameron 6-5 Jr. UC Riverside

Kihei Clark 5-9 Jr. Virginia

Elijah Cuffee 6-4 Sr. Liberty

Chris Duarte 6-5 Sr. Oregon

Enrique Freeman 6-7 So. Akron

Marcus Garrett 6-5 Sr. Kansas

Jacob Gilyard 5-9 Sr. Richmond

Tre Gomillion 6-4 Jr. Cleveland State

Brison Gresham 6-8 Sr. Houston

Devontae Jones 6-1 Jr. Coastal Carolina

Herb Jones 6-8 Sr. Alabama

Josh Mballa 6-7 Jr. Buffalo

Miles McBride 6-2 So. West Virginia

Brandon McKissic 6-3 Sr. Kansas City

Isaiah Miller 6-0 Sr. UNCG

DAVION MITCHELL 6-2 Jr. BAYLOR

Evan Mobley 7-0 Fr. USC

Grayson Murphy 6-2 Jr. Belmont

KC Ndefo 6-7 Jr. Saint Peter’s

Yves Pons 6-6 Sr. Tennessee

Neemias Queta 7-0 Jr. Utah State

Dru Smith 6-3 Sr. Missouri

Anthony Tarke 6-6 Sr. Coppin State

Aher Uguak 6-7 Sr. Loyola Chicago

Tyson Walker 6-0 So. Northeastern

Lucas Williamson 6-4 Sr. Loyola Chicago