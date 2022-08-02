The Internet Reacts| Video surfaces of White SCSU sorority mocking historically Black sorority Zeta Phi Beta Inc.

Sorority members from the predominantly White Greek organization Omega Zeta Pi have been suspended while an investigation into the video is made.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Blast from the past: The video above is a KCEN archived video of Baylor's Zeta Phi Beta Chapter participating in the University's Stompfest (2008)

Southern Connecticut State University Omega Zeta Pi was recently suspended Jan. 30 after a video went viral of the sorority making fun of the historic culture of the black sorority Psi Omicron Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated.

In the video, the girls are at a gathering and are seen throwing up hand gestures, and popular stances made by the D9 Sorority and mimicking what appears to be an attempt to stroll.

After the video was exposed all throughout social media platforms, SCSU Greek Life released a statement on their page on Jan. 30.

As well as the actual Psi Omicron Chapter - Zeta Phi Beta Incorporated. Also mentioning that this is not the first time the sorority has had an incident with Omega Zeta Pi.

In a Greek meeting back in October 2021, Omega Zet Pi had shared "disdain for integrating football teams" with members of other sororities. Claiming that they didn't want to "mix with other sororities", as choice for wording.

SCSU President Joe Bertolino also released a statement on Jan. 30, saying the sorority, Omega Zeta Pi, would be suspended while an investigation ensued.

"I have the greatest respect for Zeta Phi Beta, Inc's heritage and traditions and am deeply concerned about the pain that this incident has caused to their membership and that of other MultiCultural Greek Organizations, as well as individuals of colour across our campus community," a statement released on the President's Twitter stated.

Please take time to read my statement regarding Greek life here at Southern Connecticut State University. pic.twitter.com/YbE38hJrbJ — Joe Bertolino 🔝🦉 (@SCSUTopOwl) January 31, 2022

The sorority in question also released their own apology as well as an and announcement that they would no longer be holding rush recruitment in the Spring.