Former Lady Bear Moon Ursin announces transfer to LSU

In Baton Rouge, the former Baylor fan-favorite will reunite with her former coach.

BATON ROUGE, La. — A former Lady Bear fan-favorite is following her former coach to Louisiana State University.

Wednesday, former Baylor guard Moon Ursin announced she will transfer to LSU to reunite with former Lady Bear coach Kim Mulkey.

Ursin's announcement comes roughly two weeks after she entered the transfer portal to leave Baylor.

During the 2020-21 season, Ursin, a native of Destrehan, Louisiana, moved in to the everyday starting lineup, averaging 12.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game as a fourth-year junior.

During her first three seasons in Waco, Ursin averaged 4.0 points and 2.4 rebounds in 12.6 minutes per game while providing a spark off the bench in 58 games.