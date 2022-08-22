Week 1 Game of the Week: Lorena at China Spring

6 Sports features a matchup between two of the area's reigning state champions.

CHINA SPRING, Texas — The 2022 Texas High School Football regular season has arrived and 6 News' Friday Night Lights Game of the Week 1 is back.

For the season opener, the 6 News sports crew is heading to Cougar Stadium in China Spring where the Cougars host Lorena for a reigning state champ showdown.

Lorena is the reigning 3A Div. I state champion and its trip to China Spring pits it against the reigning 4A Div. II champ. For both schools, 2021 marked their first title in 30 years or more.

The Cougars' new head coach, Tyler Beatty, will make his debut at the helm.

China Spring moved up from 4A Div. II to 4A Div. I and enters the year No. 2 in the state. Despite losing the Mr. Texas Football Player of the Year, quarterback Major Bowden, the Cougars have five starters returning for the offense and seven for the defense with a total of 37 seniors. After transferring from Wimberley, quarterback Cash McCollum, will take the start for the Cougars.

The Leopards enter the year No. 3 in their 31st season under Ray Biles. Lorena has been working this offseason to fill the gaps after losing four starting offensive lineman and QB1 Ryne Abel. Jackson Generals, the new quarterback, will take the start under center.

Nicole Shearin will be LIVE from Cougar Stadium with China Spring Head Coach Tyler Beatty at 6 p.m. Friday and with the winning coach during our first Friday Night Lights of the season at 10 p.m.