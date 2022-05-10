Killeen High's Searcy named new head coach at Gainesville

Searcy spent seven seasons in charge of the Kangaroo football program and will now look to rebuild his alma mater.

GAINESVILLE, Texas — Killeen High will have a new head football coach in the fall.

Tuesday, Roos coach Neil Searcy was named the new head football coach and athletic director at Gainesville, near the state line with Oklahoma.

Searcy is a 1990 Gainesville High graduate and played at Texas A&M-Commerce afterward.

He spent the past seven seasons leading the Kangaroo program after two stints with Killeen High as an assistant coach, serving as defensive coordinator from 2004-05 and against from 2011 until he was promoted to head coach in March of 2015.

Searcy's first head coaching job was at Wichita Falls Hirschi from 2006-10.

Gainesville is a 4A Div. II program which enters the 2022 season off a 2-8 performance last season.

Searcy's post will be the second Head Football Coach/Campus Athletic Coordinator position Killeen ISD will fill this cycle, after hiring Alan Haire from Salado to open Chaparral High School this fall in the same position.