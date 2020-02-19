LUBBOCK, Texas — Another record was set in this Baylor basketball season.

The second-ranked Lady Bears beat Texas Tech, 77-62, at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Mulkey's 600th career win.

The win is the Lady Bears' 17th in a row and moves Baylor to 23-1 overall, 13-0 in Big 12 play.

It's Mulkey's 20th season as a head coach, all of which have been at Baylor. She's the only person in women's college basketball to win a national championship as a player, assistant coach and head coach.

Mulkey is the fastest coach in NCAA history to reach 600 wins, doing it in only 700 games. In her career at BU, she's won three national championships and has played in the postseason each year, winning a minimum of 20 games each year.

She's made 18 NCAA Tournaments and one appearance in the Women's NIT, with 16 consecutive appearances in the NCAA Tournament. Since 2009, the Lady Bears have made it to at least the Sweet 16.

Her Lady Bears have a three-game lead in the Big 12 and return to action at 4 p.m. Saturday against Oklahoma inside the Ferrell Center in Waco.

