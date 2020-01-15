WACO, Texas — Sunday, inside the Ferrell Center in Waco, Lady Bears fans saw Lauren Cox do something she seldom does.

Play on the perimeter, as more of a guard than post.

Cox, who scored 14 points three days following her season-high 16-point performance at UConn, made the position look effortless.

"It's not something you plan in advance," coach Kim Mulkey said as the Lady Bears boarded the plan to Lawrence on Tuesday. "I didn't sit around over the summer and go, 'I might can use this lineup,' because you had too many missing parts."

On the floor with Cox, who played the "3 spot" (formerly known as small forward), were NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo.

Mulkey noted the lineup gave the Lady Bears an advantage rebounding and stretched the defense out, with Cox's ability to shoot the.

On the season, Cox is 2-of-5 from 3, but she has the green light if it's open.

No. 2 Baylor visits Kansas at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

