Baylor QB Blake Shapen to miss 2-3 weeks due to MCL injury

Head coach Dave Aranda has named sophomore Sawyer Robertson the starting quarterback for the Bears' week two matchup against the Utah Utes.

WACO, Texas — Baylor starting quarterback Blake Shapen will miss the next 2-3 weeks due to an MCL injury, according to head coach Dave Aranda.

Shapen was injured in the first half of the Bears' game against the Texas State Bobcats and eventually pulled by Aranda. Sophomore Sawyer Robertson eventually took over duties under center, but it was not enough to allow Baylor to escape defeat at the hands of Texas State.

"It became time where we just couldn't protect him anymore out there and we needed to take him out," Aranda said.

Should there not be any further delays in Shapen's return to the starting role for the Bears, the junior can see a return in Baylor's week three matchup against the Long Island University Sharks or the Texas Longhorns in week four.

Robertson will start at quarterback for the Bears in their upcoming game against Utah.

"There is a motivating culture about him," said Aranda in a press conference on Monday. "There's a contagious spirit about him. We're going to need that to pick these guys up."

Baylor will welcome the Utes into McLane stadium for their week two matchup at 11 a.m. on Saturday.