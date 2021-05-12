Lady Bears head basketball coach Nicki Collen announces new assistant coach hire

Tari Cummings will join the Lady Bears coaching staff from Arkansas-Fort Smith, where she was head coach.

WACO, Texas — Baylor Women’s Basketball Head Coach Nicki Collen announced that Tari Cummings will join the staff as an assistant coach, according to Baylor Athletics.

Cummings is leaving her head-coaching post at Arkansas-Fort Smith to join Baylor and was previously a college assistant at Cincinnati, Houston, Arkansas, Tulsa and UAFS.

This is second hire that Collen has announced after Tuesday's announcement that she was retaining Director of Athletic Performance Jeremy Heffner.

Cummings and Collen are reunited after coaching together for three seasons at Arkansas under head coach Tom Collen.

“I am thrilled to welcome Tari to Baylor. I have had the pleasure of working alongside Tari at Arkansas and know how well she recruits, connects with players, and teaches the game,” Collen said. “We have a shared vision of how to lead and serve at Baylor, and I am excited for the Waco community to get to know her and her daughter, Tiya.”

Before becoming head coach at UAFS, Cummings was an assistant at Tulsa for the 2017-18 season, she spent six seasons at Arkansas from 2011-2017, two at Houston from 2009-11, two at Cincinnati from 2007-09 and four seasons at UAFS as an assistant from 2003-07.

“I want to thank Coach Collen for giving me this great opportunity to be a part of such a prominent program that is so rich in tradition and success,” Cummings said. “I look forward to being back side-by-side with her as we strive to continue to build on the success of Baylor women’s basketball.”

Cummings has been in the coaching profession at the college level for 16 seasons.