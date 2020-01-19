WACO, Texas — Hundreds gathered inside Waco Independent School District Stadium Saturday afternoon to honor and remember the life of Coach Michael Chapman.

Chapman passed away suddenly of a heart attack on Tuesday, leaving behind a lasting impression on his community. He had been the coach of both the boys and girls soccer teams at University High school His biggest coaching accomplishment came in 2013 when he led the boys' team to a State Championship victory.

Many describe Chapman as a selfless man who would do anything for anyone.

"He put himself before everyone, even if he wasn't that close to them," said Dylan Chapman, Mike Chapman's nephew. " He was just an incredible human being."

While coaching was a huge part of his life, Chapman's calling came in the form of community service. His biggest joy was the "Make-A-Wish Come True" program that he started 11 years ago.

"He truly embodied our motto here at University High School: Love, serve and care," Principal Ricky Edison said.

His athletes recalled the memories they shared with him on the field.

"He would always crack jokes with us, but not only that, he would always inspire us and lead us in the right direction," Luiz Martinez said.

Their goal this season is to make it to state and win every game for Coach Mike. While he was taken from this earth, he left a strong legacy and is a pillar in the Waco community.

"Years from now we will be talking about Coach Mike. We will do everything we can to keep his legacy alive," Edison said.

The family has opened up an account for the "Make-A-Wish Come True" program at Community Bank and Trust under "The Coach Mike Chapman Charitable Fund", donations can be made at all three Waco Locations.

