Rivalry showdown between Connally & La Vega canceled due to COVID-19

Connally ISD had moved to remote instruction earlier in the week. Wednesday, the district had canceled this week's rivalry football game.

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — Connally ISD has canceled this week's rivalry football game between the Cadets and La Vega High School.

This comes two days after Connally halted in-person classes for the remainder of the week due to rising COVID-19 cases. At the time, head coach and Athletic Director Terry Gerik said the high school had the fewest cases.

Wednesday was the first day the district had offered students and staff drive-through testing.

In that testing, the district published on Facebook the testing had yielded a 26% positivity rate.

La Vega will now travel to Dallas to play Bishop Dunne at 7 p.m. Friday, ead football Coach Don Hyde confirmed to 6 Sports.