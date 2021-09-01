x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Rivalry showdown between Connally & La Vega canceled due to COVID-19

Connally ISD had moved to remote instruction earlier in the week. Wednesday, the district had canceled this week's rivalry football game.

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — Connally ISD has canceled this week's rivalry football game between the Cadets and La Vega High School.

This comes two days after Connally halted in-person classes for the remainder of the week due to rising COVID-19 cases. At the time, head coach and Athletic Director Terry Gerik said the high school had the fewest cases.

Wednesday was the first day the district had offered students and staff drive-through testing.

In that testing, the district published on Facebook the testing had yielded a 26% positivity rate.

La Vega will now travel to Dallas to play Bishop Dunne at 7 p.m. Friday, ead football Coach Don Hyde confirmed to 6 Sports.

The football game scheduled for Friday, September 3rd vs. La Vega has been canceled. This decision was made due to the...

Posted by Connally ISD on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Related Articles