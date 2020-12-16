"The run we're on right now is special" | Mart looks to make history, again

The Mart Panthers can join just four schools in Texas who have won four-straight State Championships

MART, Texas — Mart is a town of just over 2,000 people but has been home to one of the best high school football programs in the state for nearly 100 years.

The school won its first official State Championship back in 1957. The Panthers have gone on to win 8 more, the second-most in Texas.

"Some people say it's something in the water that makes us so good," said Roddrell Freeman, a senior outside linebacker.

On Wednesday, the Panthers have the chance to join just four other programs statewide and win four state titles in a row.

"The run we are on right now is special," Head Coach Kevin Hoffman said. "Only four schools have done it and we want to re-write the record books, and re-write the history books and join them."

Under Hoffman who has been with the Panthers since 2009, Mart won a title in 2010 when he was the offensive coordinator, and won three in a row in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

On the 39 man roster that will travel to AT&T Stadium, only one athlete has played in the three winning title games. Freeman, who said winning a ring every year of high school has always been his goal.

"As a kid, everyone hopes to wear the gold and purple on Friday night," said Freeman. "I have dreamed of this since I was a kid, it's just an honor to win four rings."

Even through a global pandemic, nothing has stopped Freeman and his team from keeping their eyes on the prize.

"These kids never lose focus," Hoffman said. "Day in day out, year in year out, week in and week out, they just want to play football."

On Wednesday night they have the chance to do that one last time, and standing in their way of making history, the 14-1 Windthorst Trojans.

"Winning doesn't get old, it never gets old," Hoffman said.