City of Killeen closes numerous roads for pavement marking

Numerous lane closures and full road closures may occur while crews work to complete the maintenance

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen's Public Works' Transportation Division begins pavement marking for nine roadways on Monday, Feb. 20.

The process will cause single-lane closures and even full road closures throughout the duration of the project.

Below is a list of the roads included in the project:

Twin Creek Drive - From Veterans Memorial Boulevard to Rancier Avenue

Old Farm to Market 440 - From Central Texas Expressway to Stan Schlueter Loop

Brandy Loop - From Fort Hood Street to Fort Hood Street

Desert Willow Drive - From Clear Creek Road to Bachelor Button Boulevard

Elms Road - From Windfield Drive to Clear Creek Road

Judson Avenue - From Deputy Drive to Stan Schlueter Loop

W. S. Young Drive - From Elms Road to 3004 W. S. Young Dr.

W. S. Young Drive - From Illinois Avenue to Interstate 14

W. S. Young Drive - From Central Texas Expressway to Veterans Memorial Boulevard

Drivers can expect to experience some delays as traffic control items will be set up around work zones, pointing drivers in the direction of detours.

The City of Killeen asks that drivers use extra caution while passing through these work zones or consider an alternate route.

