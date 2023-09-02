SH 36 reopened after unexploded ordnance call

Authorities said the 11000 block of State Highway 36 was closed on Sept. 2 after a damaged white phosphorous canister was found.

FLAT, Texas — Authorities in Coryell County say they have reopened State Highway 36 after an unexploded ordnance call on Sept. 2.

According to the Coryell County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the 11000 block of SH 36 in Flat, TX, where they reportedly confirmed the presence of an "unexploded and damaged" white phosphorous canister.

The Sheriff's Office said Fort Cavazos' 752nd Ordnance Company (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) was requested and also responded to the scene.

Authorities said they closed the 11000 block of SH 36 several times out of an "abundance of caution" while Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) conducted procedures on the canister.

The Sheriff's Office said Fort Cavazos EOD transported the canister to Fort Cavazos for disposal and all units cleared the scene at 1:18 p.m.

The road has reportedly since been reopened.

Coryell County Sheriff's Office said they wish to remind citizens that unexploded ordnance poses a "significant threat to life and property". Anyone who finds unexploded ordnance is asked to practice the three Rs: recognize, retreat and report to local law enforcement.

The Coryell County Sheriff's Office thanked the Texas Department of Public Safety, Flat Fire Department and the 752 Ordnance Company EOD for their assistance in the situation.