WATCH: Unconfirmed tornado touches down in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Texas — What appears to be a tornado touched down in Hamilton County yesterday evening as severe weather made its way through Central Texas.
The video above, submitted by viewer Ronda Shinn Allison, shows the weather phenomenon in the distance in rural Hamilton County. You can hear in the background of the video how a man calls the sheriff's office to report the tornado as it briefly touched down before slowly disappearing.
However, the National Weather Service has not confirmed that this was, in fact, a tornado.
Just down the road near Cranfills Gap, the NWS confirmed a tornado touched down the evening of March 24. The tornado was spotted around 7:08 p.m. in the Cranfills Gap area, or 10 miles east of Hamilton, the NWS reported.