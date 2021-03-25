WATCH: Unconfirmed tornado touches down in Hamilton County

The video catches the weather event unfold in rural Central Texas the evening of March 24.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Texas — What appears to be a tornado touched down in Hamilton County yesterday evening as severe weather made its way through Central Texas.

The video above, submitted by viewer Ronda Shinn Allison, shows the weather phenomenon in the distance in rural Hamilton County. You can hear in the background of the video how a man calls the sheriff's office to report the tornado as it briefly touched down before slowly disappearing.

However, the National Weather Service has not confirmed that this was, in fact, a tornado.