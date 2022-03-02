Texas winter storm: See photos from Temple, Killeen, Waco and more

Travel is discouraged with an icy mix reported on the roadways.

TEMPLE, Texas — A powerful winter storm slamming much of Texas is blanketing the region with a wintry mix, creating tricky travel conditions as temperatures stay near or below the freezing mark.

Many of the photos seen so far Thursday are of icy scenes featuring less in the form of snow — think freezing rain and sleet, made up of small ice pellets.

Marsi Solorzano sent KCEN-TV one such photo, with sleet covering the backyard furniture in Temple. Over in Killeen, Tim John captured the view of a good layer of sleet on a deck.

And if you're wondering what it's like on the roads, the Hewitt Police Department said, "If you don’t have to travel today, please stay home."

The Waco Police Department echoed this statement and stressed, "conditions are very slick out there as sleet continues."

