Here's how much precipitation has fallen in Central Texas

The National Weather Service has compiled precipitation reports through 7 a.m. Thursday.

TEMPLE, Texas — A powerful winter storm pushing through Texas largely has been a freezing rain and sleet event for Killeen, Temple and Waco.

Viewer pictures sent to KCEN-TV confirm just that, showing a layer of ice and sleet on just about everything — the ground, area roadways and some backyard furniture. The icy nature of the winter storm has been enough to make travel tricky in spots.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth reports through 7 a.m. Thursday, an area near Lorena has picked up the most precipitation through the past 24 hours at 1.88 inches.

See below for a roundup of the latest precipitation reports for the past 24 hours, ending at 7 a.m.:

Lorena (8 miles east): 1.88 inches

1.88 inches Waco (4 miles southwest): 1.46 inches

1.46 inches Waco Lake: 1.31 inches

1.31 inches Little River (2 miles southeast): 1.27 inches

1.27 inches McGregor (about 3 miles west-southwest): .9 inches

.9 inches Crawford (5 miles east-northeast): .88 inches

.88 inches Belton (about 5 miles northwest): .85 inches

.85 inches China Spring (about 3 miles north-northwest): .85 inches

.85 inches Moody (about 10 miles west-southwest): .80 inches

.80 inches Harker Heights (about 3 miles south): .73 inches

Visit the National Weather Service's website for the latest reports.

PowerOutage.US reports 68,858 customers are without power across the state of Texas amid the winter storm as of noon Thursday. The state's electric grid is still holding up, according to Gov. Abbott.

Areas without power have been dealing with localized issues, such as branches that have fallen on power lines.