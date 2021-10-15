LIST | Trunk-or-treat events happening in Central Texas

TEXAS, USA — Hey there trick-or-treaters!
Halloween is on Sunday this year, but that's not stopping area businesses, churches and others from handing out candy to area trick-or-treaters. Some are still celebrating the holiday on Sunday, but others are hosting events on Saturday, Oct. 30 or earlier.
Here's a list of trunk-or-treat events happening in the Waco-Temple-Killeen-Belton area to help you plan your haunted holiday.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Location: Hart-Patterson Track & Field Complex, 3113 Clay Ave. in Waco
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 22
Location: Smile Doctors, 2113 SW HK Dodgen Loop in Temple
Time: 5-8 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Location: La Vega High School, 555 TX-340 Loop in Waco
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, 1300 Columbus Ave. in Waco
Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Location: Waco Multi-Purpose Facility, 1020 Elm Ave. in Waco
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 29
Location: BEFIT, 2800 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd in Killeen
Time: 5-7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Location: Everest Rehabilitation Hospital, 23621 SE HK Dodgen Loop in Temple
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Downtown Belton - Candy Trail
Time: 4-6 p.m.
Location: Express Emergency Room, 1551 W Central Ave. in Temple
Time: 4-6 p.m.
Location: Lake Belton High School, 9809 FM 2483 in Temple
Time: 5-7 p.m.
Location: Greater Waco Baptist Church, 912 TX-340 Loop in Waco
Time: 5-8 p.m.
Location: Killeen Police Department Headquarters, 3304 Community Blvd in Killeen
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Location: Skyline Baptist Church, 906 Trimmier Rd in Killeen
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Location: Faith Baptist Church, 1102 S. 51st St. in Temple
Time: 7-8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Location: Grace Bible Church, 1203 Winkler Ave. in Killeen
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Location: Christ the King Catholic, 210 E 24th Ave. in Belton
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Location: Concord Baptist Church, 4412 Concord Rd. in Waco
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Location: Bridge Church, 3109 Harrison St. in Waco
Time: 6-8:30 p.m.
Location: Canyon Creek Baptist Church, 4306 S 31st St. in Temple
Time: 6-8:30 p.m.