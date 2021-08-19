NFL meet and greet to be held at Belton Lake outdoor recreation area

Toss a ball with former players and enjoy food and music this weekend.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Fort Hood MWR is hosting a meet and greet with former NFL players on Saturday, Aug. 21.

The afternoon event will feature former NFL players who attendees can toss a ball with including: Priest Holmes, Stuart Ostantowski, Otis Brown, Kimble Anders, Michael Hendricks, Kevin Garrett, David Worsham, Kesha Edwards, Nathan Vasher, Johnny Skywalker, Rodrick Walker and more.

The event will also include a DJ, food, drinks and autographs. It will be held at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area's Live Oak Pavilion from 4-6 p.m.