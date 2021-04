WACO, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Medical Center- Hillcrest played 'Easter Bunny' by delivering the newest Texans ahead of the holiday! This "Easter Egg Edition" of the hospital's tiniest Texans will surely brighten your day.

Baby Kataleyn, Baby Elizabeth, Baby Ja'Nia and Baby Morgan were all born just ahead of Easter. You can see all of their sweet faces below: