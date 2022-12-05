Salvation Army Virtual Kettles bring holiday generosity online

A new online system means residents can give to their communities without ever leaving their homes.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Most people are probably familiar with the famous Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign by now, having seen volunteers around town ringing bells and collecting money in the eye-catching receptacles, but now the organization is taking things one step further.

A new extension of the program is taking things online with Virtual Kettles, which allow people to set up their own fundraisers from the comfort of their own homes or businesses.

Salvation Army Lt. David Beckham says that the Virtual Kettles make it easy for people to get involved in "Doing The Most Good" this holiday season.

Beckham explains that the Virtual Kettles allow people to set fundraising goals, share the donate link with others, and challenge others to help out.

"This year has been difficult for many in our community, and you can be part of making a difference to ensure The Salvation Army has the necessary funds to help all year long," said Beckham.

To set up a virtual kettle, go to www.salvationarmybellcounty.org select "Set Up Your Virtual Kettle". Kettles can be registered either as an individual or a team.

“Less people are carrying cash and visiting the mall and stores these days. A Virtual Kettle provides a great way for people to show their support for The Salvation Army without having to leave the house,” said Lt. Beckham. “Every dollar raised through th Red Kettle campaign makes it possible for us to provide financial assistance to struggling families, food to those who are hungry, and shelter to people dealing with homelessness.”

The Salvation Army Bell County stated that they raised $150,000 through the Red Kettle Campaign in 2021, and their goal this year is $175,000.

The Salvation Army is also still looking for volunteers to help with the Red Kettle campaign in person. At www.RegisterToRing.com, volunteers can sign up for locations, days and times to ring.