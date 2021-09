The high school will be offering students vaccine initiatives at their vaccine clinics.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — La Vega High School will be offering its students $25 gift cards if they get vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at its clinics.

Every Monday during the month of September, the school will be administering vaccinations.

Beginning on Oct. 5, vaccinations will be offered at all family events at the high school every Tuesday through December.

According to La Vega High's Facebook page, the clinic will be open to all students and adults interested in receiving the vaccine.