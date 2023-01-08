Baylor University hosts active shooter training for local law enforcement

Volunteers in the community participated to help create real life scenarios.

WACO, Texas — The Baylor University Department of Public Safety hosted their second annual active shooting training exercises on Baylor's campus.

The training involved over 20 law enforcement officials and involved multiple law enforcement, fire and medical vehicles.

Baylor Department of Public Safety spokesperson Mark Childers explained how preparation and learning is the number one goal in these exercises.

"These exercises are to identify weaknesses right, we have a certain process and procedures in place for active shooter response." Childers explained.

During training, officers responded to a simulated active shooter situation inside the Baylor University Law School.

Real volunteers participated in the exercise as victims so officers could respond to the situation like the would in a real life situation.

"You've got to have that real life situation with extra stress so officials will be exposed to that and operate in that kind of austere, chaotic environment," Childers said.

In addition to that, three helicopters arrived at the simulated scene to respond to the volunteer victims swiftly.

A different scenario was also played out helping someone in a large body of water.

Members of the Big 12 also took notes at the training and plan to take that information they learned back to their schools.

As of July 18, Education Week has tallied 23 school shootings in 2023.

The goal of these trainings is to help local law enforcement collaborate and prepare for any worst case scenario as the school year kicks off.

"When tested in a safe controlled environment, we can identify those weaknesses so we can improve upon those things. It was a great day for Baylor and Waco," Childers exclaimed.