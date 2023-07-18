'We have their backs' | Local organization donates necessary items to apartment fire survivors in Lacy Lakeview

At least 16 families have been directly impacted by the fatal fire.

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — It has been a difficult time for the 31 survivors of the Northgate Apartment fire that left three people dead in Lacy Lakeview.

"We were scrambling to grab our pets and get them out of there," David Holder explained. "We were able to get all but two of them before we were prevented from going back in."

Holder and his family lost their home and all of their belongings in the fire. With the help of the American Red Cross, they were placed in a nearby motel for the time being.

"We built our whole life here and we lost it all," Holder continued.

To help fire victims in need the owner of Colton Comforts, Tina Roberts, is providing them with free clothing, shoes, and other necessities. All of the items are donated from people in the community.

"I have a lot of family and friends who hit me up on Facebook and tell me 'Hey, I've got this person who needs certified clothes' and it got to be a little overwhelming with all the responses," Roberts explained.

This is when she came up with the idea to put all of the items on her front lawn for easier access. She even has items available for survivors when they eventually get back on her feet.

"We have items for their household that they can use in the future that's in our storage," Roberts continued.