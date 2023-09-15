Grassroots Community Development opening applications for roof repair program

The organization is entering the 9th phase of its roof repair program to help low-income families in Waco.

WACO, Texas — Need your roof repaired? One Waco organization might be able to help.

Grassroots Community Development in Waco has announced the start of phase IV of their roof repair program, which is meant to help low-income families in the Waco city limits with replacing leaky roofs.

The organization said they receive calls from families in need of assistance during the rainy months, and they are hoping that the roof repair program, which is free to low-income families in Waco, will help to address some of that need.

Grassroots said their services are made possible, in part, through a grant by the City of Waco. The organization is reportedly finishing up the completion of 200 roof replacements for residents, and at the time of writing, Grassroots said they have enough funds to repair approximately 22 roofs for the 2024 program.

Enrollment for the program will open on Sept. 18, and the deadline to submit applications will be Nov. 2. Applications are available at the Grassroots website, which can be found at this link, or the organization can email applications.

For more information about the program or the organization, contact Brian Shavers at 254-235-7358 ext. 210.

Grassroots Community Development was formed in 2001 and is located at 1624 Colcord Ave. in Waco. The organization said it aims to bring neighbors together to work toward community-driven change.

Grassroots offers services such as leadership development training classes and free education and counseling to prepare families to become homeowners. They also serve the community through their roof and external home repair program and through community-supported reading clubs at elementary schools.

For more on Grassroots and their services, visit the Grassroots website or their Facebook Page.