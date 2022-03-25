GoFundMe set up for popular East Temple BBQ restaurant destroyed by fire

Management and workers are trying to find ways to rebuild without having to relocate.

TEMPLE, Texas — A GoFundMe account was set up to help raise funds for the owners of a popular barbecue restaurant that burned down in East Temple Thursday.

During the afternoon hours, a grass fire broke out in East Temple next to It's All Good BBQ, Temple fire crews said. It spread to the business and everything was lost.

The restaurant has been here for years, starting out as a grocery store where community members remember their days strolling in for a piece of candy or some pickles. Down the line, it turned into a hub for people all over to grab a rack of ribs.

The restaurant served good food, but more importantly, made you feel at home.

Given this tragedy, there's a sense of hopelessness. Nobody expected this fire and the owners and management are trying to find ways to pick up the pieces.