McLennan County United Way begins annual fundraising campaign

The annual campaign helps raise funds to support programs that help community members with health, education, financial stability and more.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — United Way of Waco-McLennan County launched its annual fundraising campaign in late August in an effort to raise money to support the non-profit's mission of helping with projects that improve health, education and financial stability for area residents along with support for safety-net services.

Local nonprofits are invited to apply each year for funding. In addition to grant support, the annual campaign provides resources for United Way's child well-being movement, a community-wide effort to understand and improve quality of life indicators for families and kids, the organizations said.

“United Way provides the mechanism for individuals to easily and effectively give through their workplace and support numerous local nonprofits through one simple donation process. Whether it be $5 per paycheck, or $25,000 a year, our local workforce continues to unite in support of their community," United Way CEO Wendy Ellis said in a release. "It is United Way’s privilege to sustain this bridge between the businesses and individual employees who want to give and the nonprofit who serves on the frontlines of addressing the most challenging hurdles our communities face. We are proud to help put local dollars to work supporting local people."

In 2020, the top 5 workplace campaigns included: H-E-B, Texas Farm Bureau, Caterpillar, Inc, Atmos Energy and Central National Bank.

There are currently 43 local organizations who are eligible to receive funding from grants or designations through United Way of Waco-McLennan County. The opportunity to participate in this year’s campaign will continue through the end of the year.