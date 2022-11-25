'We desperately need your help' | Salvation Army of Bell County needs volunteers

As the Salvation Army enters its busiest time of year, they are looking for folks willing to give their time.

TEMPLE, Texas — It's the season of giving and the Salvation Army of Bell County is hoping you can give your time.

They desperately need volunteers as we are now in their busiest time of the year.

"We couldn't have a successful season without the help of volunteers," Lt. David Beckham with the Salvation Army of Bell County said.

Beckham says they need your help as they kick off their two big holiday campaigns.

The first is the Red Kettle Campaign which aims to raise $150,000.

"I have 16 doors that need to be filled for five straight weeks. And that's an incredible challenge," Beckham said.

The second is the angel tree program where 1,200 kids receive bags full of Christmas gifts.

"There is a great deal of work that goes on in the warehouse when it comes to organizing the gifts, making sure that each child has an adequate amount of presents that are being donated, to ensure that they are appropriate gifts that are being given," Beckham said.

Brenda Hight has served as a volunteer since April.

"I've never been more thankful for the role I'm serving right now and that if you have the heart if you're even thinking about volunteering step out," Hight said.

She says it's been a blessing and encourages you to get involved if you can.

"It is better to give than to receive and you give your time and you give your heart," Hight said.

For volunteer Pat Rutland this holiday season is going to be a little different.

"For the first time, I'm without my husband. And God has been so good to me. it just brings it home that there are a lot of people with needs," Rutland said.

But in the midst of her grief, she says giving to others brings her joy.

"What a blessing to be able to help them. I say a prayer for them as I serve. Whatever their needs are, I don't know what they are, but whatever brings them here to this place God bless them." Rutland said.

Beckham says it takes an army of volunteers to keep the organization running smoothly.

"Pease encourages your friends and your family and you as well. We need your help. We need all of your help. We desperately need your help," Beckham said.

There are a number of volunteer opportunities apart from their two-holiday campaigns like working in the food pantry, kitchen, and clothes closet.