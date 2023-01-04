'The people are the church. The twister only destroyed the building' | Salado church celebrates resurrection after tornado

In 2022, a tornado destroyed the First Cedar Valley Baptist Church. Nearly a year later, the new walls were celebrated by the people who make it feel like home.

SALADO, Texas — On April 12, 2022, in the late afternoon, a severe storm produced hail and heavy rain, and rural Bell County saw the worst of it.

An EF-3 tornado tore through the area, causing severe damage for about 30 minutes.

The tornado traveled roughly 13 miles across Bell County and destroyed 61 homes and two churches, including First Cedar Valley Baptist Church in Salado.

The violent tornado stripped the building down to the slab. But since then, churchgoers haven't missed a beat or a service.

On Saturday, April 1, nearly a year after First Cedar Valley Baptist was destroyed, members rejoiced for the resurrection of a place they call home.

"I feel very honored and very humbled of what's taken place here today," Pastor Donnie Jackson of the First Cedar Valley Baptist Church, said.

He remembers that dreadful day like it was yesterday.

"We were watching it and I remember the path and them showing our church right in the middle," Jackson said.

April 12, 2022 was a night Pastor Donnie Jackson and the rest of the congregation will never forget. But despite all the destruction, one item remained standing.

"Everything was destroyed but that section of wall, that 10-foot section was still standing that the cross was on right in the foyer," Jackson said. "How do you explain that? It's God. It's God."

On April 1, that God and those new walls were celebrated by the people that make it feel like home.

"The church is the people who have put their faith in the Lord," Richard Warden, previous pastor at First Cedar Valley Baptist, said. "They are the church. The twister only destroyed the building."

Just days after destruction, Governor Greg Abbott visited the slab. Almost a year later he joined the congregation again, but this time in celebration.

“On April 12 last year, a vicious tornado wiped out nearly everything at this church, and all that survived that mighty storm was the church cross, anchored to the building’s foundation,” Governor Abbott said. “This community never wavered. Their foundation was stronger than anything nature threw at them, and in less than one year, with the support of God and Texas, their church has risen again. Now, this church can continue serving Jesus Christ and Salado for generations to come.”

This community has shown determination and perseverance ever since that dreadful day.

"Your homes and your property were struck down by a horrific tornado, but you, you were not destroyed," Abbott said.

Destruction brought them together, and as 12-year-old Asa Goodin says,

"It was sad, but then God used it for good."

He used it to build new walls and resurrect what was lost. On April 1, that good was celebrated.

This congregation has been able to worship in this new building since December, but this time they got to share their love and appreciation of the new walls with one another.

All under one roof.