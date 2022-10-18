Victims assess the damage since the Robinson Family Farm fire

Robinson Family Farm owner Helen Robinson say they don't expect to be held liable for the fire.

TEMPLE, Texas — Since the abrupt grass fire at the annual Robinson Family Farm Pumpkin Patch event happened Sat. Oct 15, those who lost their cars in the fire went to the parking lot to assess the damage.

About 73 vehicles were destroyed by a fire that broke out at the Robinson Family Farm in Temple Saturday afternoon.

Since then, farm owners Helen and Brian Robinson allowed those who lost their cars in the fire to take photos for their personal insurance claims and salvage what they could.

"I called my insurance and they got a file number. They're going to come out and do their investigation," Samson Stephas, who lost his car in the fire shared.

For many others, important items like expensive car seats were destroyed and the Robinson family is taking any car seat donations to give to those affected.

"Right now it's just honestly just another waiting game," said Cheyenney Marcus. "Wait for insurance, wait for another car to come through, and all of our claims to come through before we can hopefully go back to work."

While there is still an active investigation around the fire's cause, Robinson said she hopes what happened won't discourage people from coming out to support the farm when they re-open.

"We were very fortunate that the fire did not affect the farm itself." Robinson said. "We are still going to be able to be operational and that we are very grateful for it. We're grateful there were no injuries and hope to continue having the community's support."

She went on to say she got information from the Bell County Fire Marshal claiming the fire was ignited from an "improperly discarded" cigarette into the grass in the parking lot.

As of right now, she says she doesn't expect the farm to be held liable for the fire and most people have been communicating with their own respective insurance companies to follow the next steps.

"The fire victims will first and foremost be a priority," said Robinson. "We just ask for future people's patience and understanding. They're welcome to email us and will get to those emails when that becomes the new priority once we have made sure that these customers have been resolved."

The Robinson family plans to re-open their farm to the public Oct. 22- Oct 23.