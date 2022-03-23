52-year-old mother killed while visiting son's gravesite in Killeen was identified

Yolanda N'Gaojia was identified as the person killed Tuesday evening.

KILLEEN, Texas — 6 News confirmed the identity of a 52-year-old woman who was killed following a shooting at a cemetery Tuesday afternoon.

The victim was identified as Yolanda N'Gaojia. Investigating police say the incident happened around 5:03 p.m. in the 13000 block of State Highway 195.

According to family, N'Gaojia was visiting her son's gravesite because it was his birthday. Her son, Amir, died Jan. 1.

Per a news release, when police arrived to the scene they located N'Gaojia and a second victim who had non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and released at the scene, police say.

Killeen Police are actively investigating this shooting as the ninth murder in the City of Killeen.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Murder, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com .