Still on the run | Coryell County sheriff provides update on search for Brandon Hogan

It's been five weeks since Hogan walked away from his work detail and law enforcement in Coryell County still isn't sure exactly where he is.

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — 6 News has learned that escaped pre-trial detainee Brandon Hogan, who was assigned to a Coryell County Jail work crew when he ran away, should never have been on that work crew at all.

Sheriff Scott Williams said there is a classification process that allows different custody levels inside the jail. 6 News was told Hogan was considered a medium custody pre-trial detainee. Williams said normally people in his jail that are accused of crimes like Hogan was, and have protective orders against them, do not qualify for the work crew program.

"There was a mistake, it was not an act of malice, but I will take full responsibility for it," Williams said. "I am the sheriff and this is my agency. Whomever made the mistake in here still falls under me and their authority comes from me so it is my fault and I will get to the bottom of it."

Williams has suspended his jail's work program until further notice, or at least as the search for Hogan continues.

Hogan escaped from custody while on a work crew in Seaton Cemetery on Sept. 26. Numerous law enforcement agencies throughout Central Texas have been searching for Hogan since his escape.

With no luck in getting him back in custody over the last five weeks, the concentrated search from the sheriff's office has shifted gears.

"We went from very concentrated search to now we're having to search further out," Williams explained. "Our tips are taking this further away so we're having to spread out a little bit, but we have not released our footprint here and we have not released our force protection on the victim's family."

Williams said as the search continues they have run into issues in tracking down Hogan, like lack of personnel and Hogan being very familiar with the area he was last seen in on Sept. 26.

"I believe Mr. Hogan saw where he was, knew where he was and just seize that moment and ran," Williams said. "We thought we were going to be on him instantly and we did get him confined into a two mile square radius, but we just didn't hold him."

Williams said the area Hogan was last seen is very rough country, lots of caves, and very thick brush.

Hogan also has ties in Bell and McLennan counties and there have been reports of sightings of him there. However, the sheriff said the probability is high that he is still in Coryell county.

“If he is still alive and on the run somebody is aiding him," Williams added. "Whether it's the criminal underground, long lost family member, friend or what have you, somebody is helping him. My message to those individuals are if you are helping him, you are committing a criminal violation and we will come and look for you, we will hunt you down and we will put you behind bars."

In the search for Hogan, Williams tells 6 News his office has made several arrests of individuals who have ties to Hogan but are not connected to his escape. He said deputies have also confiscated illegal weapons and drugs.

Alongside state and federal law enforcement agencies, Williams said they're not giving up on getting Hogan back in custody.

6 News asked the sheriff if it was feasible to keep searching for him after no luck for five weeks. Here's what he said:

"Well, we're gonna do it because we owe it to the county, we owe it to the citizens of our county, we owe it to the victims of his alleged crimes," Williams said. "We do pour a lot of manpower into it, but we're gonna keep after it, we just have to. For how much longer I'm not sure, but I don't have a lot of quit in me."

Hogan's now one of the state's most wanted fugitives and there is a $7,500 reward for tips leading up to his arrest.

Authorities have encouraged anyone with information on Hogan's whereabouts to contact the Sheriff's Department at 254-865-7201, but have continued to warn people to stay away from Hogan if they see him, as he may be armed and dangerous.