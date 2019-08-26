BELTON, Texas — Belton police arrested a man they said robbed a CVS pharmacy on Aug. 12.

Joseph Riley Knowles, 21, of Morgan's Point turned himself into police Aug. 23, police said.

Police said surveillance video showed Knowles robbing the CVS pharmacy in the 2800 block of North Main St.

A still frame of the video showed a bearded man wearing a black hat, dark sunglasses and a long sleeved gray sweatshirt.

Knowles handed a pharmacy worker a note and demanded prescription drugs, according to police.

Police said Knowles was already wanted on a warrant when he turned himself in at the police station.

Anyone with information about crime can call the Belton Police Department at 254-933-5840 or text tips to 254-217-6764.

