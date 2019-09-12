HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas —

The Affidavit for arrest from Bell County says James Harper committed the offense of indecency with a child sexual contact.

A 17-year-old girl said she was touched inappropriately over her bathing suit by Harper on her crotch at the Belton Lake on Aug. 2.

She said the same thing happened again after returning to a home in Copperas Cove.

The former Harker Heights High School teacher was put on leave after the district learned about the allegations. Harper was later fired.

The girl spoke with a forensic interviewer at the Child Advocacy Center of Central Texas and told the interviewer that later that night, Harper had made her uncomfortable by speaking about her sexuality and saying, “I wish I could kiss you.”

Harper asked the girl to his bed where he held her tightly and requested she rub his neck.

The girl identified where Harper touched her genitals, and said that it hurt when he touched her. She said she felt her bathing suit go inside her.

The district said the charges against the teacher did not involve a KISD student, and no criminal activity happened on a KISD campus.

