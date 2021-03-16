Third suspect arrested, charged with murder in fatal 2020 Waco shooting

Jatron Lavar Thomas was shot to death on Oct. 15 last year in the 2600 block of S. 14th St. in Waco.

WACO, Texas — A third suspect was arrested Tuesday morning in connection to the 2020 murder of Jatron Lavar Thomas, according to the Waco Police Department.

Pablo Villarreal was arrested by the Lone Star U.S. Marshal Task Force in Waco, police said. He was charged with murder.

The latest arrest comes after two suspects in the case, 18-year-old Ocie Bernett and a 17-year-old, were indicted on one count of capital murder last week in connection to Thomas' death. Bernett was arrested in January by the U.S. Marshal's Task Force and the teen was arrested on March 12.

Police added that the case remains under investigation and that no other information is available at this time.