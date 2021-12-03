Second arrest made in connection to fatal 2020 Waco shooting

A 17-year-old was arrested Friday morning in connection to the death of Jatron Lavar Thomas, Waco police say.

WACO, Texas — A second suspect was arrested in connection to the 2020 murder of Jatron Lavar Thomas, according to the Waco Police Department.

The 17-year-old suspect was arrested Friday, March 12 by the Lone Star U.S. Marshal Task Force in Waco, police said. Formal charges against the teenager have not yet been announced.

The latest arrest comes after another suspect in the case, 18-year-old Ocie Bernett, was indicted on one count of capital murder last week in connection to Thomas' death. Bernett was arrested in January by the U.S. Marshal's Task Force.

Thomas was shot to death on Oct. 15 in the 2600 block of S. 14th St. in Waco.

Police added that the case remains under investigation and that no other information is available at this time.