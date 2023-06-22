Killeen Police arrest 29-year-old suspect for 2022 murder

A Grand Jury returned an indictment for Demetrius Isaiah Patterson on June 22 for a murder that allegedly took place in 2022.

KILLEEN, Texas — A suspect has been arrested and indicted for murder in the case of a 2022 shooting in Killeen, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Killeen Police reported on June 22 that a Bell County Grand Jury had returned an indictment for murder and an arrest warrant was issued for 29-year-old Demetrius Isaiah Patterson.

Patterson is accused of shooting and killing Clint Demetri Jones in December 2022.

Police said Patterson was already incarcerated in Rockdale, GA on an unrelated charge of Aggravated Assault from Killeen when the arrest warrant was issued.

Police say Patterson was extradited to Bell County where he was arraigned.

Patterson is reportedly being held with a bond of $500,000.

Killeen PD said detectives are continuing to investigate the murder, and no other information has been given at this time.