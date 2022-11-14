Killeen PD identifies 19th murder victim this year

The 34-year-old victim was found shot on Primavera Lane where he was later pronounced dead.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police identified the 34-year-old man who was found shot to death Sunday afternoon.

Police said Stepheno Rashad Gibson was shot in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane. They were unable to save him and he died at the scene, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Gibson's death was the 19th murder in Killeen in 2022. No arrest had been made as of the time this article was written.

Police were also investigating a murder that occurred Nov. 10 on East Bryce Ave. where Abkhir Abdel Neville, 21, was shot to death. Neville's was the 17th murder of 2022.