Violent weekend in Killeen marked by third murder in four days

Killeen police were slow to release details after a violent weekend across the city.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department was investigating its third homicide in four days after a person was killed Sunday in West Killeen.

Killeen police did not release many details as of Monday morning accept to confirm that it happened on Primavera Lane.

Police were also investigating the stabbing death of a person at the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen in the 5600 block of South Highway 195 on Saturday. Police said one person was in custody in that investigation.

The two murder investigations came after the shooting death of Abkhir Abdel Neville, 21, on Nov. 10.

He was found in the 200 block of East Bryce Ave. around 9:45 p.m. He later died at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center. As of the time this story was written, police were still looking for a suspect.