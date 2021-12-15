Waco PD: Man, woman arrested in 22-year-old man's shooting death

According to police, they found Robert Juarez suffering from a gunshot wound in the 800 block of South 12th Street on Oct. 21 around 10:30 p.m.

WACO, Texas — Two people were arrested in connection to the murder of a 22-year-old man in Waco, the Waco Police Department announced Wednesday.

According to police, they found Robert Juarez suffering from a gunshot wound in the 800 block of South 12th Street on Oct. 21 around 10:30 p.m. Police tried to perform life-saving measures, but Juarez died on the scene from his injuries, Waco PD said.

Upon investigating, police learned multiple people were seen running away from the scene, they said.

On Wednesday, police arrested 39-year-old Anthony Chambers in connection to the deadly shooting and charged him with capital murder. He was sent to the Bell County Jail, but on unrelated charges, police said.

U.S. Marshal's Lone Star Fugitive Task Force also arrested Aleisha Hillard, 27, Wednesday morning, police said.

No other details about the case were released.

Juarez's death marks the 15th homicide in Waco this year.

