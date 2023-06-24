Shots fired at Killeen Walmart, police say no injuries reported

Police said reports of an "active shooter" on the scene were false.

KILLEEN, Texas — No injuries have been reported after police responded to a shots fired call at a Killeen Walmart, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the Walmart located at 3404 W Stan Schlueter Loop around 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 24.

When officers arrived on scene, they were reportedly told by witnesses that two men had been seen in the parking lot when shots were fired. The two men allegedly fled the scene in a gray SUV before officers arrived.

Police said at this time, no injuries have been reported.

Killeen PD also stated that reports of an active shooter at the Walmart were false. Police specified they believe the incident to be isolated and that there is no threat to the community.

The incident is reportedly under investigation, and no other information has been given at this time.