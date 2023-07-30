Woman killed in shooting in Harker Heights, says police

Police say they believe the shooting to be an isolated incident.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A woman is dead after an alleged shooting in Harker Heights, according to the Harker Heights Police Department.

The department stated officers responded to the 2500 block of Red Fern Drive around 2:51 p.m. on Sunday, July 30. When officers arrived, they reportedly found a 30-year-old woman inside a home with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said the woman was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Hospital where she later died.

The woman's name has not been released as next of kin are notified.

Harker Heights PD said they believe the shooting to be an isolated incident, and said there is no threat to the public.

The case is reportedly being investigated by Detectives with the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.

No further information has been given at this time.